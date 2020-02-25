e-paper
CBSE 12th Entrepreneurship Exam 2020: What students said after exam

Mohd.Rushaid, a student of GD Goenka Public School said: "It was an easy paper with expected questions. Numerical were easy. Another student Areej said: "Paper was a bit lengthy but not very difficult, though one marker fill in the blanks were tough and required in depth knowledge".

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
In Lucknow, CBSE Class 12 examinees found entrepreneurship examination to be easy and question paper was on the expected lines. Students of GD Goenka Public School are hopeful that they will score good marks.

Mohd.Rushaid, a student of GD Goenka Public School said: “It was an easy paper with expected questions. Numerical were easy. Solving sample papers helped a lot. Hope to score good marks”. Another student Areej said: “Paper was a bit lengthy but not very difficult, though one marker fill in the blanks were tough and required in depth knowledge”.

Sarthak was of the view that 4 and 6 marks questions were straight and easy. “I hope to score well,” he said. Parth and Vatsal said:” MCQs were easy but fill in the blanks were little difficult. Long questions were moderate in difficulty and have already practised similar questions in school”.

Two other student Vanshika and Ananya said: “Leaving few fill in the blanks and 1 mark questions, rest of the paper was easy. Certain questions were tricky but there were choices available”.

