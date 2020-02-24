CBSE 12th Physical Education Exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the paper

education

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:59 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)on Monday, February 24 conducted the Physical Education examination. Most of the students in Lucknow who appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education examination were of the view that paper was very simple and easy.

Mihir Pratap Singh, a Class 12 student of DPS Jankipuram, Lucknow said paper was quite good. Pulkit Saxena, another class 12 student of the same school said he found questions were direct from the NCERT textbooks.

Kartikey Mishra felt paper was not so lengthy. “I completed the paper before time,” Mishra said. Snehan Singh also felt paper was relatively easier. “The paper was on the expected lines very similar to sample paper. Nothing was out of course,” said Abhishek Yadav, a student of DPS Jankipuram, Lucknow.

Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow shared a little different view. Aditya Chaudhary, a student of this school said, “Some questions were repeated from previous years’ question papers with slight interesting variation”. Mayuri Baranwal, a student said, “Practicing sample question papers during revision time at school came very handy as typology of questions was same”.

Manasvi Tripathi, another student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said, “In MCQ section, 2 question were tricky but I managed to solve those”. Teacher Suchit Patel of the school said, “Difficulty level was moderate. MCQ practice session held at the time of revision helped a lot”.

Students of Lucknow Public Group of Schools were of the view that the question paper was a moderate one. They said there was clarity in questions and there was no confusion in the paper. “Almost all the important topics were covered and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) are such that an average student can also score well,” said Vikek Kumar Pandey, senior Physical Education teacher. Student Abhijeet Singh said, “The paper was easy.”