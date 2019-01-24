CBSE 2019: Expert tips on how to prepare for board exams

CBSE board exams are round the corner and students must be in their last phase of preparation with just few days left for the exam. Last few days are meant to be dedicated for revision. CBSE Board exams for Class 12 will begin from February 15, and Class 10 exams will begin from February 21, 2019.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, vice president, educational content, Toppr.com has some tips for you.

Last year, over 11 lakh students appeared forclass 12 exams from the CBSE board. The overall number, counting several other regional and national boards is much larger. If you are one of these students, you have been gearing up for these exams by pouring over various books, reference notes, and question papers. As January comes to an end, you barely have only one months before your board exams begin.

As the countdown begins, here are a few last minute tips to help you:

1.Solve as many mock tests and previous year question papers as you can

You have 5-8 subjects to study, depending on which board you are appearing from. To know where you stand and improve your performance, solve as many mock tests as you can. You must complete them in a stipulated amount of time and solve them in an exam like setting. This will help you find out which topics and chapters need more revision. Moreover, you should solve previous year question papers to know more about the topics that are popular among paper setters. Instead of referring to multiple books and sources, you should solve mock tests on previous years question papers on e-Learning apps.

2.Analyse your mistakes and actively learn from them

Don’t just blindly solve mock tests without understanding where have you been going wrong. Each subject needs to be studied with a different approach. Remember, your paper checkers give you marks for writing the correct steps for theorems and problems. This is why you should scrutinise each paper after you have completed it. If you have made mistakes, categorise them as:

●You ran out of time and could not attempt the question itself - You should increase your writing speed. If you don’t know an answer, don’t get stuck while solving it, but move on to a different question.

●You did not know the answer at all - Make a list of such chapters and start revising them. Clarify all topics that you don’t understand and take topic wise tests to ensure that you do well in the next mock test.

●You started drafting these answers but got confused midway - Find out the reason for your confusion and practice more questions on that chapter.

3.Revise as much of the portion as you can

Most of you have been making flashcards or short notes over the last year. Use these flashcards to quickly revise your syllabus. If you don’t have the time to revise the entire syllabus, start with topics that have been popular in previous papers and then move on to other topics. Practice all diagrams and ensure that you don’t miss any points and steps in long answers and theorems

4.Get your doubts cleared instantly

Many students end up replicating their mistakes over and over again because they don’t ask someone to solve their doubts. Instead of waiting for your professor to organise a “doubt-solving session” you should solve them instantly by downloading a Doubts on Chat app. On this app, you can simply upload a picture of your doubt and chat with a subject expert instantly to resolve it in under a minute, no matter what time of the day or night it is!

5.Get some rest from time to time

You might feel that your board exams are the most important event of your life, but you should give your mind some rest. Sleeping well and maintaining a fixed cycle, eating healthy, and being hydrated helps your body and mind cope with the excessive pressure of the exam. Spend time performing an activity you like, like singing, dancing, reading, or playing a sport. This might seem like a waste of time with your board exams barely a month away, but you won’t be able to perform well if you are constantly tired.

As you gear up for your board exams, follow these tips and put in your best. All the best!

(Tips given here are by Rajshekhar Ratrey, vice president, educational content, Toppr.com. Views expressed are personal)

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:47 IST