CBSE Board Class 12: Check English Question Paper here

CBSE Board Exam 2019: Students from all over India after writing the CBSE class 12 English Core paper said it was easy but lengthy. Overall, the students were happy and satisfied.

The reading section was easy to comprehend and the writing section had day-to-day general topics thereby giving a chance to the average students to score better, students said.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick from Lucknow)

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 20:03 IST