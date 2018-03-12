CBSE Class 10 English paper analysis: It was easy and not lengthy, say students

Many students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 English examinations on Monday said that the question paper was easy and not lengthy.

“The question paper was easy and scoring besides the pattern was also familiar as it was same to that asked in pre board exams,” said Vedant Pandey, a student of Gangagurukulam School, Allahabad.

Another student Anjum Yadav said, “she had well completed her paper before time due to word limit prescribed for long questions.”

“The question paper of English was easy and nothing was out of syllabus. It was entirely based on the text book. Anyone who had covered the syllabus can score above 90,” said Preeti, a teacher of English in Notre dame academy in Patna.

“The paper was easier than expected and I could complete the paper in two hours. However , the section B Grammar questions took the maximum time,” said Himanshu Srivastava, a student of Gyansthali High School, Patna.

“The paper was easy. It wasn’t lengthy either,” said Manmohan Singh, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Jaipur.

“Easy. I found the C section (literature) slightly tough, compared with the other two sections,” said Vinayak Sharma, a student of Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur.

“The difficulty level was average, rather the paper was easy. And I was comfortably able to complete it in time,” said Kavya Khemka, a student of Maharani Gayatri Devi School, Jaipur.

Gangagurukulam School teachers, too, said that the English question paper was in accordance with the syllabus and student could do well.

Sharmila Mukherjee, senior English teacher at Gangagurukulam School, Allahabad, said,”The English question paper for Class 10 was balanced and in accordance to prescribed pattern and syllabus. Even an average student could score well. The paper had long as well as short questions besides story writing, letter writing, reference to context, etc. A long question based on novel was also asked carrying 10 marks.”

Rajrani Sengupta, another English teacher of the same school, said that the question paper was on the same pattern which was given to students in two pre board exams held in month of January and February. “In the 80 marks question paper, word limit for lengthy questions made students answer well, by managing their time judiciously,” she said.

(With inputs from Kenneth John in Allahabad, Nandini in Patna and Salik Ahmad from Jaipur.)