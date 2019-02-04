CBSE Boards 2019: Exam stress counselling sessions begins, check latest updates here

With just two weeks left in Class 10 and 12 final examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started its annual pre-exam psychological counselling on Friday. The counselling will continue till April 4.

Students can call on toll free number 1800-11-8004 to get centralised access to the CBSE helpline. The tele-helpline will be operational from 8pm to 10am on all days.

The CBSE is providing 87 counsellers including 65 counsellers in India, 22 in foreign schools and two special educators.

Students and parents or any other stakeholder can obtain pre-recorded useful information on tackling board examinations which includes tips for better preparation, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs) along with live tele-counselling services.

Further, the CBSE has, for the first time, prepared a comprehensive audio-visual presentation ‘Knowing children better’ which has been uploaded on the CBSE website.

The topics include dealing with real-time experiences and problems of adolescents with suggestive measures as coping strategies.

The CBSE will also provide special educators for tele-counselling for differently abled students.

Further, students can opt for online counselling or e-mail support by sending questions on counseling.cecbse@ gmail.com.

Garima Khosla, a Class 10 student, said, “I have visited the board website today and this time, the board has designed videos especially for the students to motivate them to prepare well for the board examination.”

Anika Joshi, a student of Class 12, said, “I am very nervous as only a few days are left in the exams. I will call on the board helpline to take guidance on how many sample paper to solve.”

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 11:33 IST