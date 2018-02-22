CBSE Class 10 Board exams: Ready for the acid test?

With less than 20 days left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams, students are trying hard to come up with a magic formula to get good scores.

Why are students so worried about the Class 10 Boards now? In 2009 the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) had recommended that Class 10 Board exams be made optional. The plan was implemented in 2010-11 and a Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system was put in place to assess students on academics as well as their debating skills, creativity and ability to debate or make presentations. Exams were staggered through the year – as formative tests four times a year and summative tests twice a year and the scores were totalled finally.

This year, the boards have been made mandatory again with a student’s scores largely dependent on how he or she performs in the final exam. So what are the important things students should know about the Class 10 exam?

80% weightage

Principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Neeta Sandhu says, “The board examination will carry 80% weightage and a student’s regular class performance will carry 20% weightage.”

Students will have to score pass marks (33%) in both. Regular class performance (assessment) will have three parts – periodic test (10 marks), notebook submission (5 marks) and subject enrichment activity (5 marks).

Make an effective study plan

So what should students do for a good score? Experts say the first and most important thing is to create an effective study plan.

Counsellors and teachers of city schools say most of their students come to them asking about the pattern of most of the papers and the important topics in a specific subject

Sunita Kapoor, counsellor in Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-40, says, “A study plan is very important as the exams come close. Rather than going for new concepts that one is barely familiar with students should go for concepts they know and revise those well.”

“Regular breaks are necessary as the mind needs rest after a while to be able to hold information. Students can practice on sample papers, and use flow charts and diagrams to memorise important parts and to add additional value to answers,” she adds.

Plan according to the date sheet

The “date sheet of Class 10 is student friendly, but there are only three holidays before science and five before English. Students should utilise two days during the English study break for preparation of Science,” says academic and NEET trainer Arvind Goyal.

“Students should thoroughly revise NCERT textbooks and solve previous years’ papers in the gap periods. The last holiday before each exam should be kept for a last minute quick wrap-up of the important points in each subject,” he adds.