CBSE Class 10 science paper 2018 analysis: Students say exam was easy

The Class 10 science paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education examination was easy and the questions were from the syllabus, students and teachers said on Wednesday.

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal did find the paper easy but said it was time taking.

“There was nothing outside the syllabus,” Khyati Gupta, a student of St Mary’s School, said.

Akshat Verma, a student of the same school, also agreed that the paper was easy and said that many of the questions were based on practical experiments.

Aman Verma, a student of Mother Teresa HS School, however, found the paper lengthy. “I could not complete the paper, and neither could many of my friends,” Verma said.

Devanshi of Notre Dame Academy in Bihar’s Patna said the paper was lengthy and time taking because seven questions were related to diagrams in all the three sections.

“The questions, however, were direct. The chemistry section was a bit time taking but the questions were simple,” she said.

The science paper brought smiles on the faces of students in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

“The exam was easy, although we were expecting some technical questions,” Sumit Singh of Scholar’s Home School said.

“We had to draw a graph which we had been practising. And the difficulty level was average,” Sakshi Pandey from the same school said.

Principal of Scholar’s Home, Chhaya Khanna, pointed out a small glitch. She said that the board was supposed to provide a graph in one of the questions asked, but later said that the students will have to draw it themselves.

“It was timely communicated to us that the graph needs to be drawn. The students were prepared and the question paper was also easy,” she said.

Teachers in Patna also said the questions were direct and simple. Nothing was beyond what they taught their students, they added.

Binod Kumar, a physics teacher at the Notre Dame Academy, said he found a question related to ray diagram was on the pattern of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

“However, CBSE students who have solved it numerically will also score the marks. The questions were common and traditional. All of them were from textbook and no new questions were framed,” Kumar added.

Mona, a teacher of biology in the same school, also said the questions from biology section very easy and direct. The questions were from NCERT and the syllabus is not vast and students might have found it easy, she said.

Abha Choudhary, a chemistry teacher at NDA, said that the chemistry section was the toughest of all.

“The questions from the chemistry section followed the traditional set standards. However, most of the questions were applied questions that might have troubled the students who did not cover NCERT book,” she said.

