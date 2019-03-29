CBSE Class 10 Social Studies Paper 2019 analysis: Here’s what students say

Students in Lucknow looked happy after writing their CBSE class 10 social science paper that according to them was simple. Students pointed out there was a printing error in question number 10 where 1930 was mentioned in question in place of 1830.

Students said questions were directly asked from NCERT book and most of the questions were straightforward. Geography questions included a little trick, they said

Vaishnavi of Delhi Public School, Saheed Path said the paper was easy but analytical. “I didn’t take much time to complete my paper. Hope to score above 90,” she said. Yashwardhan said paper was easy but some twisted questions were there. “Most of the questions were directly asked from NCERT,” he said.

Shivam said level of paper was easy. “Questions were mostly from NCERT, though it was bit lengthy for set 1. I am expecting good marks,” said Shivam. Kartik Joshi said, “I feel paper was not so difficult. It was easy. But 5 marks questions were somewhat tricky. Paper was absolutely based on NCERT. No out of course question was there. Map was very easy,” said Kartik.

Subject teacher from DPS, Vineet Singh said the paper was easy and map was too easy.

Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, Saad and Aditya said “After appearing for the Preboards this board question paper seemed easier.” Utkarsh, Kashvi and Nandini of the same school found the questions direct and easy.

Jyotsana Yadav, students of Lucknow Public School said, “The map work was easy and straightforward.” Another student from same school, Ankit Sahu was satisfied with his performance and gave credit to Pre-board examinations that made him familiar with exam pattern.

At Lucknow Public School, South City, Social Science subject head Vishal Srivastava said, “I found the paper moderate and balanced. Students who have read NCERT textbook thoroughly could easily score well.” He also observed that board does not repeat previous year questions directly word to word but often ask same questions worded differently. Another senior teacher of same school Geetanjali Hasani said, “The questions were asked along the expected line. It gave scoring opportunity to students who kept practising sample paper.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 15:41 IST