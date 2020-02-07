CBSE Class 12 economics exam 2020: Expert advice for scoring high and important questions

education

Updated: Feb 07, 2020

With the Introduction of Indian Economy for 2020 students scoring 100 in economics may be tough for students but not impossible. Majority students are facing issues in theory part of Indian economy either in learning the topics or presenting the answers of the Indian economy.

The pattern of Class 12 Economics paper will include 20 questions of 1 marks, including multiple-choice questions and fill in the blanks. Apart from this, there will be four three marks questions, six questions of four and four questions of six marks each. On analysing the latest CBSE sample paper issued by CBSE, it is clear that approximately 35% paper would be an analytical, involving a deep understanding of the topic and rest 65% paper will be direct questions from topics.

Tips to Prepare the paper

1.Divided your syllabus into Two parts

First part should include your following chapters Government budget, Money and Banking, Balance of payment, Indian economy on the eve of independence, Indian economy 1950-1990, Economy reforms since 1991, Poverty and comparative development of experiences of India and its neighbours. These are very less time-consuming chapters and covers approximately 50% paper.

Once you are confident in the above mentioned Eight chapters, prepare the balance chapters in the following order, i.e. Determination of income and employment, Environment and sustainable development, Infrastructure, Human capital formation, National Income, Rural development, and Employment, Growth, Informalisation and other issues.

2.Focus on past examination questions for macroeconomics and NCERT question of Indian Economy

Not every topic demands equal time. You should analyse the topics that had regularly repeated in the past examinations. For example, in Chapter Determination of income and employment, there is several topics, but the question from Investment multiplier, either Numerical or Theoretical had asked in all exams from 2011 to 2019.

Being the first time, you cannot evaluate past examination question of Indian economy, but you must practice in writing all the answers of NCERT questions to cover up a minimum 90% of your exam. In majority schools and sample question papers and even CBSE, sample papers questions have questions from NCERT exercise. To assist you further here’s the checklist of the Indian economy

Most important questions for Indian Economy Class 12

1.What are the main impacts on India’s agriculture and industrial sector during the colonial period?

2.Why and how the private sector regulated under IPR 1956?

3.Why were economic reforms introduced in 1991?

4.Define poverty and explain the different causes of poverty.

5.Define human capital and how it is different from human capital and human development.

6.”Infrastructure contributes to the economic growth of the country”. Do you agree? Explain with reason.

7.Explain the term informalisation and what are the causes behind informalisation in India.

8.Write the difference between the formal sector and the informal sector of employment.

9.What are the steps needed for sustainable development in India?

10.Briefly explain the common strategies India and its neighbours followed for their respective development paths.

11.Explain three-dimensional attacks on poverty adopted by India.

12.What are the major factors responsible for the growth of the service sector in India?

13.What will be the impact of GST and demonetisation in Indian economy?

14.Explain growth and Equity as a planning objective.

15.Suggest some measures to remove poverty in Rural India.

16.How can we increase the effectiveness of health care programme in India?

17.Define Organic farming and its advantages.

18.”Rate of economic growth and consumption of Energy are direct related”. Comment.

19.What was the impact of the Zamindari system on peasant’s welfare?

20.Do you think outsourcing is good for India and why developing countries are opposing it?

3.Solve model test papers

Once you are prepared with the first part as discussed above (including Eight chapters) start solving model test papers based on the latest CBSE marking scheme. While solving the sample papers, keep preparing the balance chapters such that in every next sample paper, you should be able to attempt at least 10% more paper than the previous one.

(Author Chandan Poddar is founder, Grooming Education Academy, Escholars. Views expressed here are personal.)