CBSE Class 12 economics re-exam paper was mostly easy, say Bhopal students

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, who took the retest for the CBSE Class 12 economics paper on Wednesday, said the most of the questions were easy but some found the macroeconomic section difficult.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 economics exam again on Wednesday, almost a month after it was cancelled following reports of the question paper getting leaked leading to a nationwide protest and outrage.

Most of the students in Bhopal said they were relieved that their exams were finally over but some found the cancelled paper easier.

“I prepared for the exam for just two days as my focus was on the preparation of CLAT but I answered all the questions very easily and before time,” Shashank Sharma, a student of Campion School, said.

“The pattern of question paper was same as it was earlier. It was quite easy and scoring one. I am expecting good marks,” Sagar Public School’s Kumud Garg said.

Rajeev Gandhi CBSE School’s principal PK Pathak said it was a “normal” paper.

“A maximum number of students attempted all the questions before time as all the questions were very direct,” he added.

A few students found the microeconomics section of the paper a bit difficult than the previous one.

Campion School’s Pranjal Verma and Vishwajeet Singh said they did well in the last exam and were expecting a good score but this time they found questions from microeconomics tough.

A private school teacher was arrested by Delhi Police from Una in Himachal Pradesh earlier in April for leaking the March 26 Class 12 economics paper as well as the Class 10 mathematics paper.

They questioned over 60 people in connection with the case, including the administrators of 10 WhatsApp groups.

The WhatsApp groups, each with 50-60 members, were believed to be involved in the paper leak, one of the biggest scandals to have hit the board. The members of the groups included private tutors, students and parents.

Class 10 students were spared the repeat of the mathematics paper as the board decided against it after the police established that the leak was not countrywide.