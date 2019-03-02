CBSE Class 12 English paper analysis: Questions easy but lengthy, say students

CBSE Class 12 English paper analysis: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE conducted Class 12 English examinations on Saturday at 4940 centres for 12,23,291 registered candidates in India and abroad.Exams of both, English Elective and English Core for the CBSE Class 12 students were conducted today in three hours duration.

Students from Lucknow after writing the CBSE class 12 English Core paper said it was easy but a lengthy one. Overall, the students were happy and satisfied. The reading section was easy to comprehend and the writing section had day-to-day general topics thereby giving a chance to the average students to score better, students said.

At GD Goenka Public School, Yukti Pathela, student of commerce, was quite satisfied with the paper. She said that she didn’t expect the reading section to be so easy.

Shivangi Prakash and Somya Mishra said in unison that the English paper was very easy. Some of them finished the paper well in time and also got some extra time for revision.

Gauri and Ayushi said “On the whole a good paper. It had ample choice so at times it was difficult to choose but the difficulty level was just average.

Mehak, humanities student, expressed her joy as she found the paper to be a very easy one. “It has set the tempo for the other papers by creating a feel-good factor” said Apra, another humanities student.

Ashwarya exclaimed “I could complete the paper well on time and revise it to. I am very satisfied. A wonderful paper indeed!”

At Lucknow Public School, South City, the happy faces of the children was enough proof that the paper was easy. Some of them praised the idea of a good choice being given in the literature section. Jyoti Tiwari, a student of Lucknow Public School, South City branch said, “Well managed in a particular time limit.” Manoj Panjwani, a student said, “The unseen passage was expected to be tough but I found it to be the easiest one.”

Another student Ayushi Upadhyay said, “If one would have maintained speed from the beginning, then it was a big task.” She even added, “The questions were straight forward.”

Their teacher Mandeep Kaur said in the literature section, due weightage was given to all the important chapters. “While I went through all the sets, I found that in all it was a scoring paper for all the aspirants,” Kaur said. Another teacher, Aiman Nafis Ahmad said, “It was a good idea to make the English paper objective. Plenty of choices were given to students which gave them enough scope to express themselves. There was no vagueness as such in reading section as well. Overall, the question paper was well designed.”

Sheeba Naqvi, English teacher at Study Hall School said, “The paper was really good. Nothing was out of syllabus. The pre-boards gave them the idea of the paper so the students were well prepared.”

Shreya, a student from Amity International School,” The paper was not difficult as compared to the last one. It was a bit lengthy but I think I’ll pass with flying colors”. Ekta, another girl from Royal Mount Academy The paper was really good. It was not lengthy and overall very easy.”

Jawaharlal Nehru CBSE School, class 12th student Abdul Sami said, “There was no tricky question in the English question paper but I found it a bit lengthy. I somehow completed it on time.”

Another student of the school Shubhojeet Sarkar said, “The pattern of the paper was changed. The number of questions was also decreased. Instead of three passages, only two were asked. But i found it too lengthy. Most of my friend couldn’t complete it in the designated time.

A private coaching institute teacher Sonam Chauhan said, “The paper was very easy but a lengthy one. Even a below average student attempted all the question.”

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Shruti Tomar in Bhopal)

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 15:23 IST