CBSE Class 12 physical education question paper was of moderate difficulty level, say students in Lucknow

CBSE class 12 students who appeared in Physical Education examination on Saturday said that paper was of moderate difficulty level and was based on the sample papers.

Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, Pratyush and Sakshi, both from the Science stream, said the paper was of moderate difficulty level and based on the sample papers. Prakhar, a commerce stream student, said though the paper was easy, a few tricky questions from planning and biomechanics were asked.

Sai Utkarsh, another science stream student from the same school, said, “The questions were mostly from NCERT and the pattern was similar to the previous years’ question papers.” Kabir, a student of humanities stream, found that majority of the questions were covered during the pre board examinations. Ananya another student said working on the sample paper helped a lot.

Student of Delhi Public School, Saheed Path, Kriti Misha said, “the paper was very easy today and none of the questions were as such tricky. I was able to complete it in time and hope to score well.” Nimisha Upadhyaya, another student said, “Today’s paper was fine and all the questions were direct. I was able to finish it half an hour before time and am looking forward to score in 90s.”

Prafullika Shukla another student said today’s paper was easy and direct. “My exam went really well today. All the questions were from NCERT only and were direct. Expecting to score good marks,” Mansi Shakya, another student said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:53 IST