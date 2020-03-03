e-paper
CBSE Class 12th History Exam 2020 analysis and students’ feedback

CBSE Class 12th History Exam 2020 Analysis: Here’s what students said after the paper.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:51 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow discussing their paper after the examination on Tuesday
Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow discussing their paper after the examination on Tuesday(Sourced)
         

CBSE Class 12 students in Lucknow found History question paper to be easy and most of the students said they could complete the paper well on time. Overall the students found the long answer questions were easy and one markers were tough.

The paper was not very lengthy but students struggled in answering one marks questions as those required in depth knowledge of entire NCERT syllabus, students said.

Siddhi Suryavanshi, a student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said “Source based questions were easy. Long answer questions were short of content, but paper was not lengthy and we could complete it in time.”

According to Taroma paper was easy if one has studied the NCERT syllabus in depth. As per Shazeb, the one markers were more difficult to answer as they required detailed knowledge of each chapter and covered the length and breadth of NCERT syllabus.

Another student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, Aishanya also found one markers tricky and also picture based question was tough.

The students of DPS Jankipuram, Lucknow were satisfied with the question paper. Aishwarya Seth, a student of DPS said: “The paper was not too tough and as per the syllabus. I expect to score well.” Aliza Siddiqui, student said: “The paper was according to the prescribed pattern and as per the NCERT book. I hope to score good marks.”

Yet another student, Sanskar Agnihotri: “The paper was not as difficult as I was expecting. I was a bit nervous in the beginning, but now I’m confident of scoring well.”

