CBSE counselling, IVRS for board exams 2020 begin, here’s the toll-free number

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 09:50 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the 23rd psychological counselling for the class 10 and 12 board examinees and their parents. The service will be free of cost. The counselling facility will be available daily from February 1 to March 30 from 8 am to 10 pm.

CBSE has issued a toll free number to avail the facility. The toll free number is 1800 11 8004.

A total of 95 trained counsellors and principals will provide the counselling to the students that will help them to deal with exam stress, anxiety and other issues.

The participating Principals/Counsellors will be available in India and nine other countries such as Japan, USA, Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Nepal, Singapore, Sultanate of Oman.

CBSE has also provided a facility of IVRS on the same toll free number to access information anytime, anywhere and multiple times a day. CBSE had introduced IVRS last year for the first time and looking at the advantages, this facility has been strengthened with updated FAQs and information regarding the Board this year.

Moreover, CBSE has also started an audio- visual presentation on its website under the section ‘Knowing Children Better’. Anyone can access this facilty on the official website at cbse.nic.in. Under the counselling tab, students can watch videoson various topics like Aggression, Internet Addiction Disorder, Depression, Exam Anxiety, Specific Learning Disability, Substance Use Disorder, Life Skills. The content can also be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.

Also, CBSE experts will answer queries of students through weekly question-Answer columns to be published in major national newspapers during the month of February.

CBSE will also use YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms for promoting healthy practices, sharing important messages and connecting with students in a proactive way. Tips and FAQs will also be shared on these platforms for the benefit of the students.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAre7caIM9EvmD-mcSy6VyA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29/