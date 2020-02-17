CBSE CTET July 2020 online registration process closes soon, here’s how to apply

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:02 IST

The online application process for the CBSE Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 will be ending on February 24, 2020. The registration process for CTET 2020 had begun on January 24, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CBSE CTET 2020 online at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till February 27, 2020, until 3:30 pm.

CBSE will be conducting the CTET exam on July 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

CBSE CTET 2020 Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for either Paper 1 or 2, and Rs 1200 for both. While for the applicant from the SC/ST/PwD category, the application fee is Rs 500 for either Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 600 for both papers.

CBSE CTET 2020 exam pattern:

The CBSE CTET examination has two papers. Paper 1 is for those interested in teaching classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case an applicant wants to teach both levels, they will be required to sit for both papers 1 and 2.

Paper 1 (for Classes I to V): Primary Stage

Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours

•Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

•Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks

•Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

•Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

•Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks

Paper 2 (for Classes VI to VIII): Elementary Stage

Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours

•Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

•Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

•Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks

•Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

•Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks

For more information candidates are advised to read theofficial notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for the CBSE CTET 2020.

How to apply for CBSE CTET 2020:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads “Application form for CTET July 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. If you are a new user, register yourself and go back to the log in page

5. Key in your credentials and log in

6. The application form will appear on the display screen

7. Fill in the Online Application Form and upload all necessary documents

8. Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

9. Print Confirmation page for future reference