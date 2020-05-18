CBSE datesheet for 10th board exams released, check it here
CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 Timetable: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the revised datasheet for the remaining class 10th board exams for north-east Delhi students.
Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokriyal shared the class 10 datesheet for North-east Delhi students on his official Twitter account.
प्रिय विद्याथिर्यों,— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 18, 2020
आप सभी से #CBSE की 10वीं की बची हुई परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट साझा कर रहा हूँ। ये परीक्षाएं केवल उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली के विद्यार्थियों के लिए होंगी।
मैं आप सभी को आगामी परीक्षाओं के लिए हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।
All the best 👍#StaySafe #StudyWell pic.twitter.com/iEtJ9vgWXX
The class 10 board exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres, in the morning shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
CBSE Class 10 datesheet for North-East Delhi:
The CBSE date sheet for class 10 and 12th board exams was earlier scheduled to be released on May 16, 2020, at 5 Pm.