Home / Education / CBSE extends date of application for school seeking affiliation from board

CBSE extends date of application for school seeking affiliation from board

In cognizance of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the date of application for schools seeking affiliation from CBSE for the 2020-21 session.

education Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:25 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

In cognizance of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of application for schools seeking affiliation from CBSE for the 2020-21 session.

A notice regarding this decision has been issued on its official website. As per the notification, schools can now submit their applications without any late fee till April 30, 2020.

Earlier, the last date to submit the applications was March 30, 2020.

“In this connection, the Board is in receipt of various representations from the schools mentioning problems faced by the school for submission of application for affiliation in a stipulated time period in view of current COVID-19 situation,” reads the official notification.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has also extended the date for submission of the application forms for the June Term-end examination to April 30, 2020.

