IGNOU June TEE 2020: Last date for submitting applications extended

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:39 IST

Due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date for submission of the application forms for the June Term-end examination. A notice regarding this decision has been issued on its official website. As per the notification, candidates can now submit their applications without any late fee till April 30, 2020.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of application was March 31, 2020. Students who submit their application forms after April 30, i.e. in between May 1 to 20, 2020, will be charged a late fee of Rs 1000.

Candidates must note that the examination centre will be allotted on a first come first basis.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also postponed the medical examinations for constables (GD) in Assam Rifles, SI in Delhi Police and some other posts.