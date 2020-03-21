e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE helpline number launched for students to create awareness on coronavirus pandemic

CBSE helpline number launched for students to create awareness on coronavirus pandemic



education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:33 IST

Asian News International
New Delhi

School students wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, as they exit after a CBSE Board Examination at Green Park in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday launched a helpline number for students to create awareness on the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is available on 1800 11 8004 from 8 am to 8 pm, initially up to March 31, the CBSE officials said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone all exams including JEE Mains till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines, and Afghanistan.The centre has also banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights in India from March 22 to March 29.

