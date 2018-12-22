CBSE paper leaks: 482-page chargesheet filed, 10 accused named

Eight months after an FIR was registered in the CBSE question paper leaks case, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi police’s crime branch Thursday submitted a 482-page chargesheet in the scam before a city court.

Additional commissioner of police (crime), Rajiv Ranjan, confirmed that the police have named 10 accused, including a woman, two bank officials, four employees of a Delhi school, a teacher from a coaching centre and two employees of a school in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, in the chargesheet. All the 10 people arrested have been booked for cheating (420), criminal conspiracy (120B), criminal breach of trust (406), criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker (409) and for causing disappearance of evidence of offence (201), Ranjan said.

The Economics question paper for class 12 and Mathematics question paper for class 10 exams were leaked on March 26 and March 28 respectively, via WhatsApp, hours before the exam. The re-examination of the Class 12 examination was conducted on April 25. However, no retest was held for the Class 10 Maths paper.

More than 75 people, including students, teachers at coaching centres, parents and a few school teachers were questioned to unearth the chain of question paper leaks and over 50 mobile phones belonging to student, school teachers and tutors from coaching centres were seized and sent for forensic examination. Police had also zeroed in on six WhatsApp groups that figured in the trail of circulation of the question papers.

The Economics paper was leaked on March 26, when two teachers of Mother Khazani Convent School, in outer Delhi’s Bawana, Rishabh and Rohit, allegedly clicked picture of the economics question paper of class 12, an hour prior to the exam, and sent it through WhatsApp, to one Tauqeer Hasan, a teacher at a coaching institute in Delhi.

DCP (crime), G Ram Gopal Naik, said after registering the FIR on March 28, Delhi Police’s crime branch questioned Rohit, Rishabh and the principal of Mother Khazani Convent school on March 31. “Suspected to be mere pawns to a bigger syndicate, the three were put under surveillance. On April 1, around 3 am, a crime branch team raided a few premises in outer Delhi’s Bawana and rounded up the three men. Hasan was the first one who was picked up on the basis of technical surveillance,” Naik said, adding Raishabh, Rohit and Hasan were arrested in an early morning raid on the same day.

Naik said they traced a man Rakesh Kumar in Una, Himachal Pradesh, and on the intervening night of April 6 and 7, he was nabbed. “He disclosed he is a teacher at DAV Centenary Public School in Una and that on March 23, he was appointed as a centre superintendent at a school to collect the question paper from a local and bring them to the examination centre. He said along with Amit Kumar, a clerk at his school, and a peon Ashok Kumar, he went to the bank and collected the question papers. He said while collecting question papers, he also took one bundle of the economics paper, which was to be held on March 26,” Naik said.

While Rakesh went to his examination centre, he left the economics question paper bundle with Amit and Ashok. Amit took out one economics paper and clicked a picture of it which he sent to Rakesh, the DCP said.

Police found that Rakesh called one of his students studying in class 12 and made him write down the question paper, which Rakesh sent to one of his relatives, Anju Bala, and the paper was further circulated on WhatsApp.

Later, on April 12, police arrested two employees of the bank, Sheru and Om Prakash, from whose custody the question papers were leaked. Naik said, following repeated questionings, the principal of Mother Khazani Convent School, Praveen Kumar Jha, was also arrested on July 4.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 09:11 IST