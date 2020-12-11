e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE says 10th, 12th exam dates in circulation not correct, don’t believe in them

CBSE says 10th, 12th exam dates in circulation not correct, don’t believe in them

CBSE Boards 2021 Dates: Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday alerted the students against a fake notice regarding the practicals and board examination 2021 dates that is being circulated on social media and in some newspapers.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:41 IST
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Boards 2021 Dates: Board warns against fake notice
CBSE Boards 2021 Dates: Board warns against fake notice
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday issued a notice urging students not to believe the false information regarding the dates Class 10 and 12 board examinations and practical exams being circulated on various social media platforms and newspapers. CBSE also said that any decision about the exam will be taken only after discussing it with all stakeholders and informed through board’s website cbse.nic.in.

“It has come to the notice of the CBSE that on several Social Media Platforms and in News Papers dates/ months for starting of class X & XII Board’s examinations and Practical Examinations are being circulated. As these circulated information is not correct, hence, creating panic amongst the students, students and parents,” reads the official notice.

“CBSE is well aware about the condition of the students and parents in the time of pandemic and therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through the Board’s website,” the notice further said.

In a live interaction with students, teachers and parents on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of board examinations and it will be announced soon based on their feedback.

