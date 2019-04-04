CBSE to train teachers in ethics and integrity

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon train its teachers in ‘ethics and integrity’. The module is aimed at helping students to become better ‘leaders of tomorrow.’

The board has prepared a trainers module to infuse a ‘culture of integrity’ amongst students. The programme would be launched from academic year 2019-20.

Teachers would have to attend a two-day workshop in which they will be trained to use role-plays, anecdotes and audio visual materials to teach students about ethics. ‘The objective is to create an environment in which existing practices and policies can be critically examined and students can be sensitised,’ states a circular issued by the board on Tuesday.

City teachers welcomed the move but said that most schools already teach students about ethics as part of other existing courses. “Value education is very much a part of all the subjects that are taught currently. We are however hopeful that the training would help teachers learn new ways of teaching it,” said the teacher of a city based school.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 07:43 IST