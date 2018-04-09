CBSE yet to announce postponed Classes 10, 12 exam dates in Punjab

The CBSE is yet to announce new dates for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were postponed in Punjab in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on April 2, leaving students and parents anxious.

On request of the state government in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations, against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed the exams scheduled on April 2.

“It has been a week and I was completely prepared for the exam and now we don’t even know when the exam will be held,” Jaspreet Mehra, a Class 10 student from Bathinda said.

An IT professional Supriya Bhatia said, “It’s depressing for students to aimlessly prepare for an exam without knowing an exact date. It should have been announced that day only”.

“The dates will be announced soon, students and parents should not panic,” a senior CBSE official said.

While Class 12 students were supposed to appear for the Hindi exam, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu were scheduled for Class 10 on April 2.

The board had said that it had received a letter of request, dated April 1, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2, on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

The state government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE had said referring to the letter of the state government.