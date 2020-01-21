CDAC C-CAT seat allotment result 2019 for Round 2 likely to be declared today at cdac.in

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:38 IST

CDAC C-CAT Seat Allocation Results for the 2nd Counselling Round is likely to be declared today by the institute. According to the examination schedule, CDAC C-CAT 2nd seat allocation result will be declared on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Candidates who couldn’t make it through the first round of results can expect to see their names in the 2nd round online at cdac.in.

There are two rounds of seat allocations based on the first counselling. This means that using the course-center preferences given by the candidates during the first choice filling, two rounds of seat allocations (Round 1 and Round 2) will be done. The result of round 1 was declared on January 8, 2020.

Depending on their C-CAT ranks, candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centres given by them during the counselling.