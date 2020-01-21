e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Education / CDAC C-CAT seat allotment result 2019 for Round 2 likely to be declared today at cdac.in

CDAC C-CAT seat allotment result 2019 for Round 2 likely to be declared today at cdac.in

There are two rounds of seat allocations based on the first counselling.The result of round 1 was declared on January 8, 2020. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:38 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CDAC C-CAT 2nd seat allocation result will be declared on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
CDAC C-CAT 2nd seat allocation result will be declared on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.(HT file)
         

CDAC C-CAT Seat Allocation Results for the 2nd Counselling Round is likely to be declared today by the institute. According to the examination schedule, CDAC C-CAT 2nd seat allocation result will be declared on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Candidates who couldn’t make it through the first round of results can expect to see their names in the 2nd round online at cdac.in.

There are two rounds of seat allocations based on the first counselling. This means that using the course-center preferences given by the candidates during the first choice filling, two rounds of seat allocations (Round 1 and Round 2) will be done. The result of round 1 was declared on January 8, 2020.

Depending on their C-CAT ranks, candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centres given by them during the counselling.

tags
top news
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram warns after IMF, Gita Gopinath give India growth numbers
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram warns after IMF, Gita Gopinath give India growth numbers
BJP’s first-timer to take on Kejriwal, but suspense over CM face continues
BJP’s first-timer to take on Kejriwal, but suspense over CM face continues
Kejriwal is afraid: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
Kejriwal is afraid: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life; WHO calls for emergency meet
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life; WHO calls for emergency meet
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Pricier, shorter Parliament canteen menu soon; non-veg food to remain
Pricier, shorter Parliament canteen menu soon; non-veg food to remain
On The Record | Haryana Deputy CM: Why he chose BJP over Congress
On The Record | Haryana Deputy CM: Why he chose BJP over Congress
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News