Central University of Kashmir students want mass promotion, varsity undecided

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:59 IST

The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) are in stress as the authorities of the varsity have been indecisive about the examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students have demanded mass promotion in their previous semesters as per UGC guidelines, so that they could concentrate on their current semester.

“The University is not taking any decision on mass promotion despite the UGC guidelines. Our two semesters are pending. We want them to mass promote us in our previous semester and give relaxation in the current semester because we have faced a lot of problems due to continuous lockdown amid Covid,” said Gazi Ahmad Khan, president of the CUK Students’ Federation.

“We are ready to appear in exams in the current semester but those with final semesters who need to go for research and get admission in further courses, their exams should be held immediately with some leniency in the syllabus and their backlogs cleared,” he said.

Owing to the pandemic, the UGC had recommended that the universities should conduct exams for final semesters only in July, while the students in intermediate semesters should be graded based on internal assessment or in states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, exams be conducted in July only.

“Since August 5, 2019(when restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of special status) up to March and then amid this lockdown, the students couldn’t attend their classes. Even the online classes couldn’t be attended by most of the students due to the non-availability of high-speed Internet,” said Nadiya Rashid, spokesperson of the Students’ Federation.

“In this situation the students are suffering from depression and are taking advice of psychiatrists. It is our request to higher authorities of the varsity to give us mass promotion along with our backlog subjects. Do justice to us and don’t force us to come on streets,” she said.

Varsity’s Controller of Examination Prof Parveen Pandit said that the students have been already promoted to their next semesters, though it was yet to be decided about the mode of assessment.

“We have not yet decided and are thinking about the mechanism of assessment. Whether that will be based on an internal assessment or anything else, the mechanism will be delved as per the recommendations of UGC. Similarly, we are thinking about the current semester whether that will be based on open choice or otherwise, that again will be decided on UGC guidelines,” she said.

Last week, the University of Kashmir announced that there will be no end term exams for the current semester and the previous semesters where exams were due during the lockdown period.