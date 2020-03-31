e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Centre extends dates for completing employees’ annual appraisal process

Centre extends dates for completing employees’ annual appraisal process

A revised target date for completion of APARs for Group A, B and C officers of central civil services has been issued.

education Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(HT File)
         

The Central government on Monday extended the dates for initiation and completion of its employees’ annual performance appraisal reports (APARs) due to coronavirus pandemic, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

A revised target date for completion of APARs for Group A, B and C officers of central civil services has been issued. According to the revised schedule, the distribution of blank APAR forms needs to be completed by May 30 and the submission of self-appraisal to reporting officer by June 30, the order said. This measure is a one-time relaxation only, it added.

The disclosure of the APAR of the officer reported upon should be done by September 10 (in cases where there is no accepting authority) and by October 10 (in cases where there is accepting authority), the ministry said.

The entire process should be completed by December 31, 2020 “after which APAR will be finally taken on record”, the ministry said.

top news
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Updates: Pay cut for Maharahtra CM, ministers, govt staff to fight Covid-19
Updates: Pay cut for Maharahtra CM, ministers, govt staff to fight Covid-19
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News