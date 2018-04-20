CG police constable admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

The Chhattisgarh police has released the admit cards for the physical test for the CG Police Constable DEF Recruitment 2017. Candidates scheduled to take the exam may download the hall ticket from the official website: cgpolice.gov.in

Here’s how to download the admit card:

* Log onto the official website: cgpolice.gov.in

* Click on the link ‘Admit Card - Click here to download Admit Card of DEF Constable Recruitment 2017-18’ flashing on the bright orange ticker on the website

* You will be directed to another page

* Enter your registration number and code

* Download your admit card and take a print out

The Chhattisgarh police force had invited online applications for 2,259 vacancies of constable DEF in January 2018.