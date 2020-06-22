e-paper
Home / Education / CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date expected to be announced soon by Chhattisgarh Board

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date expected to be announced soon by Chhattisgarh Board

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks once it is declared.

education Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020. (HT file)
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020. (HT file)
         

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expeced to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results date soon. Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Shukla had on Saturday told HT that the result will be announced as soon as possible.

Students who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks once it is declared.

Nearly 6 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 10th board exams while over 2.5 lakh students have registered for CGBSE class 12th board exams.

The Board could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

The board exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 had to be abruptly delayed in March due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The students had to be awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures would be given minimum passing marks. Nobody would fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

