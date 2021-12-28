e-paper
Home / Education / CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020 released, here’s direct link

CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020 released, here’s direct link

CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020: Candidates who have appeared for the CGPSC State Service Prelims exam can check the amended model answer 2020 online at psc.cg.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020.
CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Final Amended Model Answer for the State Service Prelims exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the CGPSC State Service Prelims exam can check the amended model answer 2020 online at psc.cg.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the CGPSC State Service Prelims exam on February 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020.

How to check CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Amended Model Answer of State Service (Prelims) Exam-2019 (26-12-2020)”

The CGPSC State Service Prelims final amended model answer 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the final amended model answer and take its print out for future use.

Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn't bite
Centre identifies 10 labs for monitoring genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
'People's rights being trampled upon': Sonia Gandhi on Congress' foundation day
