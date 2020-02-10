e-paper
Chhattisgarh CM to participate in ‘India conference’ at Harvard University on Saturday

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will speak on “Caste and Politics in Democratic India” at the event, according to an official statement issued on Monday. This conference is one of the largest student-run events focusing on India in the USA.

Feb 10, 2020 15:55 IST
Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will on Saturday participate in the “India conference” at the Harvard University.

The Congress leader will speak on “Caste and Politics in Democratic India” at the event, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

This conference is one of the largest student-run events focusing on India in the USA. It is hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by graduate students of the Harvard University.

“It is a matter of extreme pride for Chhattisgarh and the nation, (that) Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be a part of the special discussion in the “India Conference” at Harvard to be held on February 15th-16th, 2020,” the statement said.

The conference brings together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials and philanthropists to engage in a conversation about India’s path to global leadership. In 2019, over 1,000 people attended the conference, it said.

