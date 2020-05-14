e-paper
Chhattisgarh CPEB extends registration date for various entrance exams, check details

According to the notification, the application dates have been extended till May 31, 2020. Candidates yet to apply for the entrance examination can do so by visiting the official website.

education Updated: May 14, 2020 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CPEB extends registration dates for various entrance exam. (Screengrab)
Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has extended the last date to apply for a number of examination amid lockdown imposed in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the official website.

According to the notification, the application dates for CG PET 2020, CG PPHT 2020, CG PPT 2020, CG PAT 2020, CG BDED 2020, CG BDeLD 2020, CG MSCN 2020, CG PBN 2020, and CG MCA 2020 have been extended to May 31, 2020. Candidates yet to apply for the entrance examination can do so by visiting the official website.

The application process for CG PET, CG PPHT, CG PPT, and CG MCA began on March 17, 2020, and will conclude on May 31, 2020, while for CG PAT, CG BDED, and CG BDeLD, the online registration process started from April 16 and will end on May 31, 2020. For CG MSCN 2020, and CG PBN 2020, the application process commenced on April 21 and will end on May 31, 2020.

