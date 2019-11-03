e-paper
Children of Kashmir-based Pandits to get concessions in admissions

The concessions include relaxation in the cut-off percentage up to 10 per cent, subject to minimum eligibility requirement and increase in intake capacity up to 5 per cent course-wise.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
There will also be reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical/professional institutions. (Representational image)
There will also be reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical/professional institutions. (Representational image)
         

The government has extended certain concessions to the wards of Kashmiri migrants as well as Kashmiri Pandits and non-migrant Kashmiri Hindus living in the Valley in admissions in educational institutions in other parts of the country from the academic year 2020-21.

The concessions include relaxation in the cut-off percentage up to 10 per cent, subject to minimum eligibility requirement and increase in intake capacity up to 5 per cent course-wise, according to an order issued by the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry.

There will also be reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical/professional institutions.

For Kashmir migrants, the domicile requirement has been waived while Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu families (non-migrants) living in the Kashmir valley need a domicile certificate, said the order dated October 15.

The directive has been sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, AICTE Chairman, Vice Chancellors of all Universities and Principal Secretaries of Higher Education and Technical Education of all states and Union Territories.

