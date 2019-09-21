CIMP gets 3- year recognition from Association of Indian Universities

education

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) granted two-year Post Graduation Diploma in Management programme offered by Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) equivalent status with Master of Business Administration degree up to academic year 2022.

CIMP is the only government institute in Bihar offering PGDM equivalent to MBA.

V Mukunda Das, director of CIMP, said, “This equivalence from AIU has opened the doors for the PGDM students of our institute to pursue further higher studies in India or foreign countries. It will also help the students aspiring government jobs to apply without any hassles as the PGDM would officially be treated on par with the Master’s Degree of Indian Universities.”

He further said that the institute would also offer PGDM course for working professionals.

“The institute is planning to introduce 18-month executive diploma programme for the working professionals. The first batch would have capacity of 60 students. The professionals with minimum two-years of experience can enrol themselves, keeping the office hours of the professional students in mind, the classes would in the evening or holidays”, added Das.

CIMP has received recognition from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

