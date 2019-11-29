CISF recruitment 2019: Register to fill 300 vacancies of head constable, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:02 IST

Central Industrial Security forces have invited offline applications for the recruitment of sportsmen and women in CISF against sports quota. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply by sending their applications to the authority mentioned in the notification on or before December 17, 2019, till 5 pm. However, in case of candidates belonging to the North East region, the last date to apply is December 24, 2019, till 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of Head Constable in CISF against sports quota.

Age limit:

The candidate should be in the age group of 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2019. (The applicant should not have been born earlier than August 2, 1996, and later than August 1, 2001.)

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognized board or institution with credit of representing State/National/International in games, Sports and Athletics.

CISF Notification:

How to apply:

Candidates need to apply through the offline application procedure. For the discipline mentioned in Column no 1, the applicants will send their applications to the authority mentioned against each at Column no 2 along with requisite application fees of Rs 100. However, female applicants along with the candidates belonging to the reserved category are exempted from application fee.

Candidates can check the name of the post office/bank draft where postal order/bank draft will be payable in the recruitment notification

List of documents required to be attached with the application duly self-attested:

•Matriculation certificate in support of age

•All Certificates in support of educational qualifications

•Caste Certificate viz SC, ST OBC or EWS

•Certificate in support of belonging to hill/tribesmen/woman, if seeking relaxation in height and chest as per Appendix-”F”

•Sports certificates related to the event/discipline

•Two recent passport size photographs