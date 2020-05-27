Students can choose to take CBSE board exam in home district: HRD minister

education

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:19 IST

In a move that would provide relief to countless students, the HRD ministry has decided that candidates who have moved to a different state or district during the lockdown can opt to take the class 10 and 12 board exams there.

The move would bring relief not just to thousands of students of boarding schools but also those who were preparing from competitive exams in coaching hubs like Kota but had moved to their home districts in the wake of the lockdown.

“Class 10 and class 12 students who have moved to different state or district during lockdown can appear for pending board exam there,” said HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The ministry took the decision in view of the long distances that students would have to undertake and the quarantine measures that school authorities would have been forced to undertake.

Earlier, the minister had declared that CBSE would increase the number of exam centres from 3,000 to 13,000 to make sure the students who sit for their class X and XII board exams get the centre of their choice.

However, as HT reported on Wednesday, there was one segment of youngsters who still would have to travel hundreds of miles before reaching the venue – those studying in residential schools.

As the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise, these schools and their students were in a dilemma as to whether they have to travel hundreds of miles to take these tests. And what made it a complex issue for schools was that they would have to make quarantine arrangements once the students come back to the campus after travelling through different modes.

Significantly, 661 residential schools, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, are run by the HRD ministry itself. Most of these schools are situated in rural areas would have to make quarantine arrangements for their students.

However, the HRD ministry’s decision has made it easier for students and schools.

Several residential schools had also made representations to CBSE and HRD in this regard explaining the ordeal youngsters would have to undertake to travel during the COVID-19 hit areas.