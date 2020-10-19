e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Classes 9 to 12 students back to schools in parts of UP after 7 months, see photos

Classes 9 to 12 students back to schools in parts of UP after 7 months, see photos

Following strict COVID-19 protocols, the schools reopened for Class 9 to 12 in parts of Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Noida.

education Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:40 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Lucknow
Noida: Students attend a class after authorities allowed resumption of classes for senior students of class 9 to 12 with certain restrictions, in Noida, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Noida: Students attend a class after authorities allowed resumption of classes for senior students of class 9 to 12 with certain restrictions, in Noida, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (PTI)
         

Many schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened from Monday after the state government granted permission to open institutes outside containment zones as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

Following strict COVID-19 protocols, the schools reopened for Class 9 to 12 in parts of Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Noida.

As per the protocols, children would not be allowed to attend the school without mask and hand sanitiser; their thermal scanning would be done at the gate and they require a consent letter from the parents before coming to school. Once inside, they shall be seated maintaining social distance in the classrooms.

“Students, whose parents gave written consent, were permitted entry today. We aren’t allowing more than 20 students in a class,” P S Ganesh, manager of a private school in Ghaziabad, told ANI.

Lucknow: Students get their hands sanitised before entering their school
Lucknow: Students get their hands sanitised before entering their school ( PTI )
Students in Lucknow queue up maintaining social distancing
Students in Lucknow queue up maintaining social distancing ( PTI )

In Noida, the Class 9 and 10 students of a school in Sector 12 were happy to return there after seven months. “We’ve been instructed to sanitise our hands, follow social distancing, and not to share stationaries with other students,” Aman, a Class 10 student, said.

Students offer school prayer follwing safe distancing protocol as they arrive at school which reopened after COVID-19 lockdown
Students offer school prayer follwing safe distancing protocol as they arrive at school which reopened after COVID-19 lockdown ( ANI )
Varanasi: Students undergo thermal screening
Varanasi: Students undergo thermal screening ( PTI )
Lucknow: Students prepare to attend a class
Lucknow: Students prepare to attend a class ( PTI )
Lucknow: Students prepare to attend a class
Lucknow: Students prepare to attend a class ( PTI )

Meanwhile, a private school in Lucknow welcomed students with a “Back To School” poster”. “We’re are happy to have them back. Without students, the school was just reduced to four walls. We are following all COVID-19 protocols,” Veera Hajela, Principal of City Montessori Schoo,l said.

He added if any child shows signs of fever or any other symptom, his/her family will be contacted and h/she will be sent back home immediately.

top news
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In