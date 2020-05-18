e-paper
CLAT 2020: Last date to apply extended to July 1

CLAT 2020: Last date to apply extended to July 1

Consortium of National Law Universities that will conduct Common Law Admission Teat 2020 has decided to extend the last date for online applications to July 1, 2020.

May 18, 2020
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Consortium of National Law Universities that will conduct Common Law Admission Teat 2020 has decided to extend the last date for online applications to July 1, 2020.
“The executive committee unanimously resolved to extend the date for online applications to July 1 because of prevailing pandemic COVID-19 in the country that mandates for social distancing,” said Prof. Balraj chauhan, Convenor, CLAT 2020.

He said, “Consortium of National Law Universities also decided to announce a date for the CLAT 2020 exam by July 1, 2020 giving students at least 21 days’ prior notice for the exam.”

The executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on Monday to review the impact of Covid 19 lockdowns for the conduct of CLAT 2020, Chandan said.

A total of 23 national law Universities and 48 premier law institutions will use CLAT scores for admitting aspiring law students in their Institutions.

Prof Chandan said, “By June 15, we will get fair idea about the situation. We will have to make special arrangements for students appearing in the test, maintaining social distancing is a must.”

