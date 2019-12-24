CMAT 2020 admit card to be released today at cmat.nta.nic.in

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CMAT 2020 admit card today on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the CMAT 2020 admit card at cmat.nta.nic.in.

In its information bulletin NTA has mentioned that the CMAT admit card 2020 will be released on December 24. The NTA CMAT 2020 exam will be held on January 28, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

NTA will declare the CMAT 2020 result on February 7, 2020.

CMAT stands for Common Management Admission Test.It is conducted for admission to various management programs across the country. The participating institutes of CMAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the CMAT Score.

How to download CMAT 2020 Admit Card:

VIsit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download CMAT admit card 2020 “

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Once the candidates have cleared the exam, they will have to appear for selection procedure of that particular institute which may comprise of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of the candidates performance based on above