e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Colleges, universities to remain shut in Bengal till June 30, says Partha Chatterjee

Colleges, universities to remain shut in Bengal till June 30, says Partha Chatterjee

The decision was taken based on the recommendations given by the vice-chancellors of the state universities, he told a press meet.

education Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:20 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
         

Colleges and universities will remain closed in West Bengal till June 30, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Sunday.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations given by the vice-chancellors of the state universities, he told a press meet.

“While academic activities in state-run higher educational institutions will be suspended till June 30, their administrative work will continue in the way the university authorities have been doing so far during the lockdown,” the minister said.

The VC Council on Friday recommended suspension of academic activities in colleges and universities till June 30.

Chatterjee had earlier announced that state-run and state-aided schools could not be reopened before June 30 as many school buildings will be required for setting up quarantine centres for returning migrant labourers.

He said the state government has given top priority to the health of students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions, and will ensure not more than one candidate is seated on every bench during the higher secondary exams for the remaining papers on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

“We will increase the number of exam centres and put the limit of 80-100 candidates for each centre. We have to ensure all COVID-19 safety measures are implemented,” he said.

The minister said the state has set up quarantine centres in 7,000 school buildings in different districts.

tags
top news
PM Modi to chair Union cabinet meeting today as India enters Unlock 1
PM Modi to chair Union cabinet meeting today as India enters Unlock 1
China rapidly expanded high-altitude weapon systems after Doklam standoff, says report
China rapidly expanded high-altitude weapon systems after Doklam standoff, says report
Live: India’s Covid-19 cases at 190,535, death toll reaches 5,394
Live: India’s Covid-19 cases at 190,535, death toll reaches 5,394
Tear gas fired at protestors as clashes erupt outside White House
Tear gas fired at protestors as clashes erupt outside White House
As lockdown 4.0 ends, cautious states ease several restrictions
As lockdown 4.0 ends, cautious states ease several restrictions
If he scores 100, we’d have to jump: Ishant recalls funny banter with Rahul
If he scores 100, we’d have to jump: Ishant recalls funny banter with Rahul
Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh, Priyanka lead Bollywood tributes
Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh, Priyanka lead Bollywood tributes
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In