COMEDK UGET 2020 application submission date extended, exam on June 26

Due to the coronavirus crisis the consortium has extended the last date to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2020 till May 30.

education Updated: May 27, 2020 12:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The COMEDK UGET 2020 exam will be conducted on June 26, 2020.
The COMEDK UGET 2020 exam will be conducted on June 26, 2020. (Shutterstock)
         

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam will be conducted on June 26, 2020. However, the new exam dates are tentative in nature and may change depending upon the Covid-19 situation. Earlier, the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020.

The consortium has also announced that the application correction window will remain open from June 1 to 3.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, COMEDK has decided that the helpline will remain closed. All the queries will be answered through email only. Candidates are advised to send in their queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

