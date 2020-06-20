e-paper
Home / Education / COMEDK UGET 2020 exam rescheduled again, check fresh dates here

COMEDK UGET 2020 exam rescheduled again, check fresh dates here

The consortium has also decided to extend the application correction window from June 18-21 to June 22-25, 2020. Earlier, it was extended from June 1-3 to June 18-21.

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
COMEDK UGET 2020 exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
COMEDK UGET 2020 exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) has further postponed the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam dates. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on July 25, 2020, which has now been extended to August 1, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The consortium has also decided to extend the application correction window from June 18-21 to June 22-25, 2020. Earlier, it was extended from June 1-3 to June 18-21.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” reads the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website.

For regular updates regarding COMEDK UGET exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

