Home / Education / COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020 declared at comedk.org, here's direct link

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020 declared at comedk.org, here’s direct link

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for the round 1 counselling can check their results online at comedk.org.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020.
COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for UGET 2020 on its official website. “Round 1 engineering allotment details are now available in candidate’s login,” reads an official statement flashing on the website.

Candidates who have registered for the round 1 counselling can check their results online at comedk.org.

Shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their seats and pay the counselling fee on or before December 5, 2020, a statement on the official website reads.

Direct link to check COMEDK UGET round 1 seat allotment result 2020

How to check COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, go to the “Counselling” tab and click on the link that reads, “Engineering Login”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
‘Farmers being treated as terrorists, attacked on Delhi borders’: Shiv Sena
Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates
