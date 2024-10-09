ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024: Answer key objection window opens at slrcg3.sebaonline.org

ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key, Result 2024: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has released answer keys for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 3 examination for graduate and HSLC driver posts. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the ADRE grade 3 answer key and raise objections atslrcg3.sebaonline.org. ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024: Answer key objection window opens (SLRC official website, screenshot)

The SLRC has also opened the objection window for the examination held on September 29. Candidates can share their feedback up to October 18 on payment of ₹500 per question.

Also read: ADRE Grade 3 OMR Answer Sheet available to download, here's direct link

The commission said objections must be supplemented with proper justification, and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void.

If an objection is found valid, the amount of ₹500 will be refunded, it added.

The commission has also uploaded question papers of the September 29 examination.

Also read: UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates

ADRE grade 3 answer keys for HSSLC (Class 12) examination were released previously.

After reviewing the feedback shared by the candidates, the SLRC will prepare the final answer keys for the recruitment test. Based on the final answer keys, ADRE grade 3 result will be prepared and declared.

Also read: ADRE 2.0 results for grade 3 posts awaited, steps to check when announced

Along with the ADRE grade 3 result, the commission will also announce category/post-wise cut-off marks.

ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: How to download