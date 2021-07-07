After JEE Main schedule is finalised, students await NEET date

Two of the important entrance exams for class 12 students, JEE main and NEET, were put on hold in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic. The engineering entrance exam, JEE main, which was already held twice with two more phases pending, will be held from July 20.

Meanwhile, there is no update on the medical entrance exam, NEET. This is the single entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country. On March 12, the government had announced to conduct the exam on August 1.

It was then speculated that the NEET 2021 will be held in September. However, no other official announcements have been made after March 12.

Class 12 students, many of whom are expecting their final board exam results by July 31, have taken their concerns to social media platforms.

What about NEET 2021 Exam — haraprasad pattanaik ହରପ୍ରସାଦ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ (@haraprasad69) July 6, 2021

@DrRPNishank

Sir please clarify the dates of NEET 2021 or atleast release the form fillup link so that we can be assured that exam will be held this year and we should stop wasting our parent's money in coaching in hope of becoming doctors.@DG_NTA — Manjeet Baral (@Manjeetbaral08) July 5, 2021

NEET 2021: Mode and phases of the exam

There are also conjectures about the number of phases and the mode of this exam. In January 2021, the National Testing Agency, the NEET conducting body, wrote to the health ministry on the feasibility of holding the exam twice a year. “The move to hold the test twice would bring relief to students. However, presently it is not easy to conduct a pen and paper twice as it requires much larger arrangements. The NTA has also suggested that the possibility of holding it in the online mode may be examined," the agency was told.

Until now, NEET has been held in online mode.

NEET 2021 will be held on the official website of the NTA at ntaneet.nic.in.



