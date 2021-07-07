JEE Main Exam 2021: Exam dates released on nta.ac.in, check imp guidelines

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the exam dates for JEE Main Exam 2021 session 3 and session 4. The Joint Entrance Examination for April and May session will be conducted from July 20 to July 25 and July 27 to August 2, 2021. The official notice can be checked by the candidates on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The submission of the Session 3 application form will be from July 6 to July 8 and submission of Session 4 will be from July 9 to 12, 2021. Candidates have the option to apply for one session or more than one session together and pay the exam fee accordingly. The exam cities have been increased from 232 to 334 across the country.

JEE Main Exam 2021: Important Guidelines here

The Agency has released the guidelines notice for candidates and examiners to be followed before, during, and after exams.

1. Candidates will be allowed to change their option of center city.

2. Face masks will be provided to all the candidates.

3. All the computers and seats along with commonplaces, furniture, and fixtures will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.

4. Candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting at the exam center. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam center.

5. The registration process will be contactless.

6. Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained. The exam rooms and halls where the exam will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.

7. All the aspirants appearing for the exam will have to follow the social distancing norms.



