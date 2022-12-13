AIBE 17: BCI to begin registration for All India Bar Examination today

AIBE 17 Registration: Bar Council of India (BCI) will begin registrations for the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII) today, December 13. Candidates can visit barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com to apply for the examination.

As per the examination schedule released by BCI, AIBE 17 registrations will be closed on January 16, 2023. The last date to pay AIBE XVII application fee is January 19.

The link to verify admit cards will be activated on January 21 and the last date for correction of admit cards is January 25.

AIBE 17 admit cards will be available for downloading from January 30 to February 3.

AIBE XVI will be held on February 5, 2023. Check the examination schedule here.

All India Bar Examination is a certification exam, qualifying which allows law graduates to practice in courts across the country.