AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024 out at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link here

The Bar Council of India released the AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024 on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects. (HT file)

Constitutional law: 10 questions

P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions

C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions

Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions

Administration Law: 3 questions

Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions

Law related to Taxation: 4 questions

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

Direct Link to check AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024

Steps to follow to download AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024:

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 19 exam Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can view the answer key pdf on the screen

Verify the answer key and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

For further information, visit the official website.

