AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024 out at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link here
The Bar Council of India released the AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024 on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
The written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects.
Constitutional law: 10 questions
P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions
Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
Family Law: 8 questions
Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions
Administration Law: 3 questions
Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions
Company Law: 2 questions
Environmental Law: 2 questions
Cyber Law: 2 questions
Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
Law related to Taxation: 4 questions
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions
Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
Direct Link to check AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024
Steps to follow to download AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024:
Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
Click on the AIBE 19 exam Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can view the answer key pdf on the screen
Verify the answer key and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.
For further information, visit the official website.
