AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 expected to release today, here’s how to download

AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 is expected to release today, November 5, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 
Published on Nov 05, 2021 10:04 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Bar Examination, AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 is expected to release today, November 5, 2021. Candidates who want to download the answer key can do it through the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com. The examination was conducted on October 31, 2021. 

As per the official notice released on November 3, the question paper and the answer keys related to the AIBE XVI examination will be live in next two days. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.
  • Download the PDF file and check the answers.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website. For each question candidate will have to pay an amount for each question. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIBE. 

 

New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
