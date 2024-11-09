AIIMS INI CET 2025 tomorrow: Guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam

AIIMS INI CET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2024, across the country. Candidates appearing for the exam can check out the important guidelines to be followed on the examination day here. INI CET 2025 will be conducted for a total time duration of 3 hours and candidates are expected to answer 200 questions within this time. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

About the exam:

The INI-CET January 2025 exam is conducted for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.

Also Read: PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration ends tomorrow at pminternship.mca.gov.in, how to apply, eligibility and more

Guidelines for students:

Applicants are required to be in possession of a printout of Admit Card downloaded from the portal of INI-CET, to be allowed to appear for examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center unless he/she possesses an Admit Card valid for the INI-CET January 2025 Session.

Candidates are not allowed to use any mobile phone, (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched-off mode.

Candidates need to carry with them valid ID proof and two recent passport-size photographs.

Exam Pattern:

INI CET 2025 will be conducted for a total time duration of 3 hours and candidates are expected to answer 200 questions within this time.

Objective type of questions of varying types (including Single Correct Choice and Multiple Correct Choice questions will be asked.

There will be negative marking for every wrong answer.

Exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 exam city link out on ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date